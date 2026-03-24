What Is The Age Gap Between Badshah & Isha Rikhi, Whose Wedding Photos Went VIRAL?

Badshah, Isha Rikhi Age Gap | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi seem to have secretly tied the knot. While the two are yet to confirm the news, it was Isha’s mother Poonam Rikhi who shared inside photos and videos from their intimate wedding, showing the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire, surrounded by their close ones, and performing the pheras and varmala ceremony.

Badshah appears in a brown kurta paired with a golden safa, while Isha is seen in a red salwar kameez, a traditional outfit often worn by Punjabi brides, along with kalira, the ceremonial ornaments typically worn by Punjabi brides.

Badshah, Isha Rikhi Age Gap

Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia on November 19, 1985, the 40-year-old rapper is eight years older than his rumoured wife Isha Rikhi, who was born on September 9, 1993, and is currently 32 years old.

Read Also Who Is Isha Rikhi? Know About Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Have Married Rapper Badshah

Badshah Divorced With A Child

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on Facebook, welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017, and eventually separated in 2020.

Currently, Jasmine lives in London with her daughter Jessamy.

How Did Badshah, Isha Rikhi Meet?

Back in 2022, reports of Badshah dating Isha surfaced. According to Pinkvilla, the couple met at a common friend’s party and instantly hit it off. It was further revealed that they bonded over their shared tastes in music and films during the event.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known face in the Punjabi entertainment industry, having built a career as both an actress and a model. She made her debut with a small role in the 2012 film Jatt & Juliet and went on to feature in popular Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas.

Apart from regional cinema, she also appeared in the Hindi film Nawabzaade, which starred Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. Isha has also been part of several Punjabi music videos.