'Get Badshah Arrested': Haryana Women’s Commission Seeks Passport Seizure After Singer Skips Summons In Tateeree Row

'Get Badshah Arrested’: Women’s Panel Over Tateeree Row | Photo Via YouTube

Rapper-singer Badshah is embroiled in controversy over his now-deleted Haryanvi track Tateeree, which sparked backlash for its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals showing girls in school uniforms. In the row, he was directed to appear before the Haryana State Commission for Women by 3 pm on Friday following a March 6 notice asking him to appear in Panipat; however, he skipped the summons.

'Get Badshah Arrested’: Women’s Panel Over Tateeree Row

As per PTI, the chairperson spoke to reporters and stated that she has directed that Badshah’s passport be seized so he cannot leave the country and that he be arrested.

She told the press, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders." Renu said Badshah was asked to appear before the commission by March 13 over the song “in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language."

No Badshah Shows To Be Held In Country

The chairperson also stated that FIRs have been registered in Panchkula and Jind in this matter.

Renu also told the press that lawyers representing Badshah had requested the Commission for another date, which was not granted. She further said she had written to the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting that no Badshah shows be held in the country.

Badshah's Lawyer Claims Not Given Right To Present Side

Panipat, a lawyer representing Badshah told reporters that they had brought an authority letter from the rapper and sought more time, claiming the summons had not been received.

"Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given," the lawyer claimed.

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On March 7, Badshah reacted to the controversy, stating that he himself is a proud Haryanvi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song. He further pointed out that he comes from the hip-hop genre, where the lyrics are often meant to bring down the opponent.

He also stated that the controversial song has been taken down.