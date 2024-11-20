Shweta Tiwari Marries Vishal Aditya Singh? Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Wedding Photo

A morphed wedding picture of actress Shweta Tiwari and popular TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. The photo shocked a section of netizens who believed that it is real and that Shweta tied the knot for the third time. In fact, a video of the actress performing her 'pehli rasoi' is also being widely circulated online.

Truth behind the viral photo

Shweta and Vishal's wedding visuals are fake and the two have not tied the knot.

One of the now-viral photos features Shweta in a red traditional bridal saree alongside Vishal, dressed in a white kurta-pajama paired with a red jacket. However, it has come to light that these photos are morphed, despite their realistic appearance.

The original photos used in these edits are from Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar's intimate wedding to politician Fahad Ahmad.

Neither Shweta Tiwari nor Vishal has issued a statement addressing the viral photos yet.

Shweta often makes headlines for her personal life. She was first married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter, actress Palak Tiwari. Their marriage faced significant issues, leading to a divorce in 2007. In 2013, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli, and they have a son, Reyansh Kohli. However, her second marriage also encountered difficulties, and she and Abhinav announced their separation in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, which marked the director's web debut. She was also seen in Shetty's big-budget actioner, Singham Again. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in key roles.