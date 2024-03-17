Showtime Fame Mahima Makwana: 'Have Been Looked Down Upon Because Of My Television Roots'

Actress Mahima Makwana, who marked her Bollywood debut with Antim, was recently seen playing one of the leads in the web series Showtime. It also starred stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, along with actors Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, and others.



In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Mahima opens up on being a part of Showtime, her shift from television to films, the nepotism debate and more. Excerpts:



How was it working in Showtime?



Working with seasoned actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi was truly an incredible learning experience. I remember this one incident from the first day of shoot with Naseeruddin sir wherein it was time to shoot my close ups and he went and took his mark for me to have a dialogue and I was really moved seeing this kind of dedication and it will stay with me forever. His aura was something else. I consider him an institution of acting and shooting with him felt unreal. And Emraan sir, on the other hand, brings his own working style that comes with such great energy that you can actually feel it. Their professionalism and dedication to their craft inspired me to elevate my performance.

Do you relate with the insider vs outsider debate showcased in Showtime?



Beyond the debate of outsiders vs insiders, we all are working in the same industry and are striving to make a mark for ourselves. I strongly think that everyone has their own share of challenges and Showtime is an honest attempt in showcasing a nuanced and fresh conversation on nepotism. I’ve earned every project I’ve bagged, and I’ve auditioned for every single thing. It hasn’t been easy so far, every transition comes with its own hurdles. Also, female actors often face more hurdles in establishing themselves in showbiz as compared to their male counterparts. Our industry and even our society has had a lot of notions on how a woman should be and about the kind of work an actress would get to do. But having said that, we cannot forget the fact that times are changing and women are finally getting their dues.





Television actors have often complained that they are looked down upon in Bollywood. Have you faced the same?



Coming from the TV industry myself, there have been times when I have been looked down upon and I’ve seen people having some preconceived notions about me just because of the fact that I have had roots from television. But in the end, I think it’s the performances and an actor's love for their craft that speaks for them. How else would a girl like me land such great roles in Bollywood? Talent and hard work have the power to transcend any industry stereotypes. Things do take time, but they work out eventually. And kudos to the filmmakers and casting directors who give the chance to an actor to at least give the audition for a role.





Why did you decide to move from TV to films?



I always wanted to be on the big screen. There was no plan but a dream. I used to audition for web series and films while I was doing TV, and as destiny would have it, I was offered Antim by Salman Khan sir, which opened the doors for me to explore new horizons. Transitioning to Bollywood or the web wasn’t a natural progression for me. While I enjoyed my time in television, I also wanted to explore different mediums that challenged me as an actor.





What kind of work do you want to take up going ahead?



I aspire to take up diverse roles that challenge the actor within me and allow me to showcase my versatility. In the near future, I would love to take on roles that excite me to explore different genres and narratives.