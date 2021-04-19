Shooting with real folk artistes is a blessing in many ways: Producer Shiladitya Bora on his film Picasso

Tell is about the art form Dashavatar. What exactly is it?

Dashavatar is a rural form of theatre much like jatra in Bengal. It is popular in Maharashtra and North Goa districts. The film has been shot in Konkan. It is mainly performed in talukas such as Pernem, Bardez, Bicholim and Sattari. It is practised by agriculturists or farmers in the Sindhudurg district of the South Konkan region of Maharashtra as well. It was initially popularised in the Konkan by a Brahmin named Gore from Kavthe area in the Sindhudurg district. Today, it has come to be looked upon as an art requiring the highest levels of creativity in seemingly ordinary men. Apart from the lead actors, all the other performers are real Dashavatar artistes in the film.

Dashavatar is a staple form of theatre with a history of 800 years. The term Dashavatar refers to the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu God of preservation. It is performed without any technical props during the annual festival of the village deity in the temple premises after midnight. Each character enters the stage from behind a curtain held by two persons. The Dashavatar performance comprises of two sessions: the poorva-ranga (the initial session) and the uttar-ranga (the latter session).

The poorva-ranga is the preliminary presentation and in this story is about the killing of the demon Shankhasur. This act also includes the characters of Lord Ganesha, Riddhi, Siddhi, a Brahmin, Sharada (the goddess of learning), Brahmadev and Lord Vishnu. The uttar-ranga, known as akhyan is considered to be the main performance based on Hindu mythological tales, highlighting one of the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.