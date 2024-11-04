 'Shooting Was Done On Military Level': Dayanand Shetty Aka Daya Recalls Getting Down Manholes, Sewage For CID
CID also starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman and Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet in lead roles. The trio is all set to return to the small screen with a brand new version of the show

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

As the cult show, CID, is all set to return to the television screens with a new chapter after six long years, Dayanand Shetty, aka, everyone's favourite Daya, recalled how the original CID was "shot on a military level", and that no one on sets threw starry tantrums.

Speaking on AP Podcast, Shetty stated that every day was different on the sets of CID as they shot at 15-17 locations for just one episode. "For every actor, acting was just a job on the set. There was no compromise, and nobody was a star. We were all laborers on CID," he stated.

He added that the actors did not have separate vanity vans on the sets of CID; instead, 7-8 people would get ready in a single makeup room. "Even if we were given separate compartments, we’d open them up to make a bigger shared space where we’d eat and chill together. There was no distinction — no one was considered a big or small actor, nor were people treated differently if they were planning to leave the show. It was like a military setup — everyone did their job, and no one felt superior or inferior," he fondly remembered.

article-image

Shetty went on to say how the actors would never say no to an idea or scene. "We never told the director that we can’t jump in it as it is dirty. We got down in manholes, sewage and so much dirty water that I can't even speak about it. Shooting was done on a military level," he revealed.

CID also starred Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman and Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet in lead roles. The trio is all set to return to the small screen with a brand new version of the show. CID concluded in October 2018 after successfully airing for 20 years.

