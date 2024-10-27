CID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship

Makers of the iconic TV show 'CID', which is all set to make a comeback after 6 years, treated fans with an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated second season.

Makers on Saturday shared the trailer with fans. And fans can't believe their eyes as Abhijeet and Daya, once inseparable friends, now stand as sworn enemies in the show. The trailer video shows Abhijeet shoots Daya and ACP Pradyuman screams in disbelief.

The post read, "Kyu barso puraani dosti bhool kar, Abhijeet ne chalayi Daya par goli?#AbhijeetNeDayaKoKyunMaara Dekhiye #CID, jald hi, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Jo desh ke liye hamesha saath mein lade hai, aaj dushman ban kyun aamne saamne khade hai? Abhijeet ne Daya ko kyun maara?"

Shivaji Satam, who essays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!"

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue 'darwaja tod do Daya'.