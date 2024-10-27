 CID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship

CID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship

CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image

Makers of the iconic TV show 'CID', which is all set to make a comeback after 6 years, treated fans with an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated second season.

Makers on Saturday shared the trailer with fans. And fans can't believe their eyes as Abhijeet and Daya, once inseparable friends, now stand as sworn enemies in the show. The trailer video shows Abhijeet shoots Daya and ACP Pradyuman screams in disbelief.

The post read, "Kyu barso puraani dosti bhool kar, Abhijeet ne chalayi Daya par goli?#AbhijeetNeDayaKoKyunMaara Dekhiye #CID, jald hi, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Jo desh ke liye hamesha saath mein lade hai, aaj dushman ban kyun aamne saamne khade hai? Abhijeet ne Daya ko kyun maara?"

Read Also
Mumbai: CID Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj Alleges Abuse By Family, Pleads For Help In Viral Video
article-image

Shivaji Satam, who essays the role of ACP Pradyuman, said, "In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!"

FPJ Shorts
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week
Market Recap: Review Of Indices & Top Stocks That Were In Focus In The Previous Week

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue 'darwaja tod do Daya'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship

CID Returns After 6 Years: Shocking Promo Shows Rift In Abhijeet & Daya's Friendship

Bishnoi Community Members Burn Effigies Of Salman Khan, Salim Khan In Jodhpur Amid Death Threats:...

Bishnoi Community Members Burn Effigies Of Salman Khan, Salim Khan In Jodhpur Amid Death Threats:...

'This Is Disrespectful': Diljit Dosanjh's Bangla Sahib Visit In Delhi Sparks Massive Outrage,...

'This Is Disrespectful': Diljit Dosanjh's Bangla Sahib Visit In Delhi Sparks Massive Outrage,...

Cooking Up A Storm With Sheeba Chadha: My Sister Makes The Most Incredible Poha

Cooking Up A Storm With Sheeba Chadha: My Sister Makes The Most Incredible Poha

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Addresses Karan As ‘Nanad Veer Mehra,’ Says, ‘Isi Liye Chhod Ke...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Addresses Karan As ‘Nanad Veer Mehra,’ Says, ‘Isi Liye Chhod Ke...