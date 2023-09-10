Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Mother Was Asked To Abort Her: 'I Was Stillborn'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sukhee, has revealed that her mother Sunanda Shetty was asked to 'abort' her. The actress was born in 1975 in Mangalore.

In one of her latest interviews, Shilpa said that doctors had recommended that her mother consider an abortion due to severe complications, including constant bleeding.

Shilpa Shetty: I was stillborn

Shilpa told Zoom TV, "When I was conceived, she (Shilpa's mother) thought she was going to lose me. Doctors suggested that she should abort the child because she went through a very difficult pregnancy. They thought she was going to have a miscarriage because she was constantly bleeding. And I was stillborn. So my mother always believed that I was here for a purpose."

The actress further stated that for her, this sense of purpose extends to her career in the Hindi film industry. She sees her journey in cinema as a means to fulfill this greater calling.

Shilpa made her acting debut with Baazigar in 1993 with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Over the years, she has been a part of several successful films like Dhadkan, Life in a... Metro, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Shool and Rishtey among others. She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. They are proud parents to Viaan and Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film Sukhee

In Sukhee, Shilpa essays the role of Sukhpreet Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi homemaker who lives her life all over again when a reunion with her college friends is planned.

Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee is all set to hit the big screens on September 22. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry and others.