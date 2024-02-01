Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple Days After 31st Birthday; See PHOTOS

Actress, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on Thursday (February 1). Shehnaaz took to her official Instagram account to share a series of pictures in which she is seen posing in front of the temple with folded hands.

The actress was seen wearing blue jeans and a black oversized jacket. She covered her head with a saffron cloth. "Waheguru ji," Shehnaaz captioned her post and added a folded hand emoji.

Take a look at her photos here:

Shehnaaz celebrated her 31st birthday on January 27 with her close friends. Giving a glimpse of the midnight celebrations of her special day, Shehnaaz shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram stories.

The celebration did not have just one cake; her loved ones got three cakes for her. The cake, featuring a small picture of Shehnaaz, was garnished with slices of different fruits. The candlelit cake displayed the words -- "Happy Birthday Shehnaaz."

The popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant has constantly been giving glimpses from her visit to Amritsar

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the film Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundrra, Kusha Kapila and others. She will reunite with Diljit Dosanjh for the film Ranna Ch Dhanna which also stars Sonam Bajwa. It is produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions and will be released on October 2, 2024.