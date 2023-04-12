Shefali Shah recalls fan's comparative comment ‘TV pe toh achi lagti hai’: ‘was amused by the lack of decency’

Shefali Shah | Instagram

Shefali Shah, the celebrated actor known for her outstanding performances in acclaimed series like Delhi Crime Season 2 and Darlings, recently took to Instagram to share her unsettling experience with a fan's unusual compliment.

The actor expressed her confusion and bewilderment at the air hostess's ambiguous words, leaving her to ponder whether the words were meant to be a compliment or not.

Appreciation or Sympathy?

Shefali narrated how the air hostess complimented her work and expressed awe at her make-up and hair artist's magical expertise. However, the fan's next sentence left her bewildered, where she mentioned that the flight crew couldn't even recognise her, leaving Shefali with a seed of doubt.

Shefali explained that she was unsure whether the expression in the air hostess's eyes was appreciation, compassion, or sympathy.

The actor further added that this fan's words made her question if looking like someone else was deceiving and disappointing in real life. However, Shefali was quick to clarify that the fan was not mean, only genuinely concerned about her genetics and admiring her make-up artist's skills.

Recalls another incident

The incident took Shefali back to a memory when someone had blatantly told her 'Tv pe toh achi lagti hai' (she looked better on TV), and some people were judgmental and reprimanded her for looking like herself.

They even felt cheated, like a product bought online that turned out to be different from what was expected. The actor stated "I was really amazed by the ridiculous lack of decency and wanted to give back a smart one."

Shefali concluded her post with a powerful statement, making it clear that she wasn't perfect, nor was she a mannequin or a painting. She was REAL, as real as anyone could be, reminding her fans that everyone had their unique qualities and imperfections, and that's what made them human.

In a world where physical appearance often takes precedence over talent and personality, Shefali's post serves as a reminder that we should embrace and celebrate our individuality, imperfections, and uniqueness.

Her unwavering confidence and self-assuredness are an inspiration to many who face similar struggles in their lives.