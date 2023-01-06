e-Paper Get App
She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil writes 'f**k Rishi Sunak' in Instagram post, calls him a 'billionaire clown' - here's why

The actress also called the PM an 'unelected, out of touch, right wing, tosser'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Jameela Jamil | Instagram
Actress Jameela Jamil lashed out at United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his government tried to stop people from going on a union strike and introduced anti-strike laws.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the She-Hulk actress called the PM an 'unelected, out of touch, right wing, tosser'. He headlined the post with "F*** RISHI SUNAK."

"I cannot stress this enough... Trying to stop people from being able to strike in a country that his twat government have absolutely buggered... is dictatorship, not leadership. These people are striking because their jobs don't pay enough for them to SURVIVE. This billionaire clown wants to silence them. We cannot let that happen," her post read.

In the caption, Jameela wrote, "PAY. AND. PROTECT. THE. PEOPLE. WHO. KEEP. YOUR. COUNTRY. FUNCTIONING. A. LIVING. WAGE. Stop blaming immigrants. Can't we send suella, priti and rishi to Rwanda instead? It wouldn't even hurt them to be called an embarrassment to Asians because three coconuts have never been more desperate to assimilate to white people in their lives. Pick me, bigoted, fascist dogs."

"Direct your rage at the government abusing the human and working rights of the people who keep you safe and running, not the people striking for their safety and survival. BEFORE IT BECOMES ILLEGAL TO DIRECT ANY RAGE AT THE GOVERNMENT," she added.

Jameela Jamil opens up about suffering from EDS

A few days back, the British actress opened up about a rare genetic condition called the Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), about which she made a video on Instagram, wherein she showed her stretchy facial skin on camera and her rather bendy elbow joint.

"Jesus Christ, that is not an app. That is not a filter. That is just my face. Look how elastic that is," the actress said in the video, wherein she pulled her own cheeks. "The reason it is so elastic is because I have something called EDS, which is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome," she added.

Who is Jameela Jamil?

Jameela is an actress and presenter. She began her career by hosting a pop culture series. She was the first solo female presenter of the BBC Radio 1 chart show. In 2016, Jameela relocated to the United States. She played Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place.

In 2022, she worked on two superhero projects: the animated film DC League of Super-Pets and the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

