 Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak Gets Shelved (PHOTO)
Shanaya Kapoor was originally slated to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, announced in 2022. However, after the film was shelved, Shanaya will now make her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Speaking about it, Shanaya expressed her excitement in an official statement, saying she looks forward to sharing the screen with Vikrant in a "heartfelt and original story."

Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor was originally slated to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, announced in 2022, which also starred Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada and was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, after the film was shelved, Shanaya will now finally make her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring opposite Vikrant Massey in the lead.

Confirming the news, the makers shared a photo with Shanaya and Vikrant, with the caption, "Love is Blind… or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music."

Check it out:

Speaking about the movie, Shanaya said in an official statement that she is excited to share the screen with Vikrant in a heartfelt and original story'.

"My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way, and I am excited about working with dynamic and involved producers Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark this journey," she added.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be directed by Santoshi Singh. It will be produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under their banner, Mini Films. The release date is yet to be announced.

Vikrant, who will be playing the role of a lover boy said, "Mansi’s belief in me as a romantic lead has been constant, and together, we're creating something special. My gratitude goes to Mansi and Varun Bagla for this incredible opportunity and working with Santosh Singh again has been creatively fulfilling. AKG has all the elements to win people’s hearts and I am really excited and looking forward to be working with Shanaya in her debut film."

