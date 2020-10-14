'Shame on Vijay Sethupathi' trends on Twitter over actor's first look as Sri Lankan cricketer Muralitharan

As the poster made rounds on social media, scores of netizens, especially fans of the Tamil actor, slammed the idea of Vijay essaying the role of a Sri Lankan and began trending the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi on Twitter.

The argument of these netizens is based on the fact that the Sri Lankan government predominantly ruled by the Sinhalese is known historically for oppressing the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Fans of the actor believe it is disgraceful for a Tamil actor to play the role of a Sinhalese cricketer.

One user wrote, "Total Disgrace Tamil movie viewers Slamming an actor for having srilankan flag on his jersey. He is playing #MuralidaranBiopic how can he wear and srilankan jersey and have Indian flag in it. Totally dumb people. #ShameOnVijaySethupathi"

"We don't want to see a Tamil carrying our enemy's identity #ShameOnVijaySethupathi" added another.

Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.