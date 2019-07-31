Shama Sikander turns Barbie in a hot pink bikini on her recent vacay

Shama Sikander seems to have become quite the traveller. After posting some vacation images from Croatia, the actress who has been missing from the entertainment circuit was recently in Turkey. While Shama was in the scenic beach locale of Bodrum enjoying her holiday, she did manage to keep her fans in the loop with her constant Instagram posts. Well, continuing with her mandate of taking over the internet, Shama’s latest image from the scenic locale is sure to heat things up.

Posting an image of herself soaking in the sun and sand in Bodrum, Shama added, “She’s been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn’t break her darling. You don’t own that kind of power….”