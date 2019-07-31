Shama Sikander turns Barbie in a hot pink bikini on her recent vacay

Shama Sikander seems to have become quite the traveller. After posting some vacation images from Croatia, the actress who has been missing from the entertainment circuit was recently in Turkey. While Shama was in the scenic beach locale of Bodrum enjoying her holiday, she did manage to keep her fans in the loop with her constant Instagram posts. Well, continuing with her mandate of taking over the internet, Shama’s latest image from the scenic locale is sure to heat things up.
Posting an image of herself soaking in the sun and sand in Bodrum, Shama added, “She’s been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn’t break her darling. You don’t own that kind of power….”
If that wasn’t enough, Shama also shared a couple of images with James Milliron which see the two enjoying some water sports. Sharing the image she added, “A Couple that stays together, live life together,Travells together,Slays together ????❤????…. with this a beautiful holiday comes to an end… bye bye Bodrum we will miss you ❤❤ thank you existence for always making me experience the best of life’s ups and downs ???????????????????????? #feelinggrateful #bliss #gratefulformylife #lifeisbeautiful ???? @jamesmilliron”.
While Shama may be enjoying her time in the sun, the actress is yet to announce her next venture.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)