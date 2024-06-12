Shalin Bhanot Bitten By 200 Scorpions During Stunt On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Shalin Bhanot currently acing his stint in Colors TV's stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took to his Instagram handle today to share a BTS video of him from the sets of the show. However, this video shared by Shalin has his fans worried for him.

In this video shared by Shalin, he can be seen with a swollen face while someone from the sets attends to his injuries. Sharing this video, Shalin attributes it to his fans and writes, 'Anything for y'all.' A report in India Forums states that Shalin was bitten by 200 scorpions during a stunt on the show. This has resulted into the actor's face swelling.

A few days ago, Shalin received a standing ovation after attempting to do a stunt without a harness. The actor's stint on the show however has also given rise to another controversy; his alleged fallout with fellow contestant Asim Riaz which resulted into the latter being ousted from the show. However, a few days after, Asim was back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after he apparently apologized to host Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will see popular faces like Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajni, Karanveer Sharma, Aditi Sharma and others apart from Shalin Bhanot.