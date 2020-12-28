'Shakeela' filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh gets candid about Sandalwood drug case, and his sister and journalist Gauri

But, wasn’t he scared of speaking his mind on such a sensitive case? Especially after losing his sister for being vocal about her opinions? “It’s not about being gutsy, but taking the right route. My father would always say when you are being truthful; you don’t have to fear anybody. Your conscience should be clear, which will allow you to get a good night sleep at the end of the day. Gauri had very strong views. As an activist she did a lot for the society. As a brother I miss her a lot.” Lankesh is still awaiting justice for his sister’s death.

On the work front, Lankesh’s recent release, Shakeela is enjoying a pan-India theatrical run, and has been dubbed in five languages. In an age when digital releases of films is the new normal, Lankesh took the risky theatrical route. “We had offers from various OTT platforms, but Shakeela is a film that has to be viewed in theatres. It has an audience not only in cities, but also in villages and small towns.”

Shakeela was a popular South adult superstar who ruled the roost in the ’90s. Lankesh has tried to bring to the screen her life beyond films. And, he asserts the film is a rags-to-riches story sans any ‘controversial’ scenes. “We have to accept she did adult films. If I had to make a film on Shakeela’s films, it would have been a different matter altogether. But, I have made a movie on Shakeela’s life... films are part of her life, but not completely her life. It’s about a woman hailing from a poor family, and trying to make a living by working in a male-dominated industry. She might have been a successful adult super star, but she was actually an outcast in the industry. She was threatened and a lot of things happened behind the scenes. And, that’s what I have tried to show through my film instead of just focussing on her ‘other’ life. I didn’t want to make a film just for the sake of box office success.”