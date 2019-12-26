Shahid Kapoor turns Santa for his kids, but Mira Kapoor's caption steals the thunder

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned Santa Claus for his kids Meesha and Zain this Christmas.

The actor's wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared the picture of the fittest Santa on her Instagram account in which Shahid donned the typical red and white costume with a big fake beard.

"Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge. Happy Holidays," she captioned the picture.