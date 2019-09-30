Shahid Kapoor turns bad boy in latest magazine cover

Known for his boyish good looks, Shahid Kapoor is slaying as the cover boy of Filmfare magazine's October issue.
The actor appears desirable in a quirky light blue floral shirt with heavy beard look.
The honey-yellow sunnies and messy hairdo along with the confident expression of the star is surely an eye-candy.
The cover of the magazine has been titled as "Bad is good".
This comes after Shahid's last release 'Kabir Singh' which not only received appreciation from fans but also emerged as a hit on the box office becoming the actor's biggest solo opener.
Not only this, but the film also became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and Australia's highest grossing Hindi film too.
'Kabir Singh' starred Kiara Advani alongside Shahid and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
