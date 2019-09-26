Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, B-town dazzles with glamour

New Delhi: It was a star-studded night at Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to impress the audience with their fashion game.

The debutant Sara Ali Khan was a vision to behold in midnight-blue ensemble. Sara's dress comprised of a top with a feathered skirt paired with black pumps. The actor completed the looks with a fresh face of makeup and small studs with hairs tied at the back.

Kriti Sanon turned heads in a bright fuchsia pink gown by Monisha Jaising. The embellished ensemble featured a dramatic ruffled trail. To round off her looks, she chose a pair of diamond earrings and wore her hair down.

Upping her fashion game, Alia Bhatt shimmered in a shiny disco ball dress by Michael Costello.

Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a bold Ziad Nakad outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Bhumi completed her looks with a pair of earrings and brown lips.

Swara Bhasker chose a full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown with a trail. The actor kept it simple with a fresh face of makeup and small matching earrings.

Malaika Arora chose an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired the dress with matching stilettos. The dark coloured lipstick further accentuated the look.

Dressed to impress, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in metallic suit while Vicky Kaushal opted a dual shade suit.

The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai and disco was the theme os this year awards.