 Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Quashes Rumours Of Fake Fan Promotional Event Scheduled In Jaipur
A strong statement was put out by the esteemed production house on social media, putting the development to rest

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
As the curtains fall on 2023, bringing satisfaction to movie enthusiasts and stakeholders in the Indian film industry, Bollywood's superstar and reigning box-office king, Shah Rukh Khan is looking at scoring a hat-trick of global blockbusters following Pathaan and Jawan, with the upcoming release of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki, on December 21st, 2023.

As is customary before the release of any Shah Rukh Khan film, fans engage in constant speculation, ranging from theories about the movie's plot to closely following the promotional activities of the cast and crew. With SRK making headlines for his humble visits to various places of religious and spiritual significance, the media and fans are intrigued to decipher the activities of the film's team. In this context, a false news report circulated, suggesting that the film's team would be at Jaipur's GT Mall on December 23rd for a special event, featuring the presence of Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Contradicting these speculations, the team from Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, issued a strong statement refuting the alleged occurrence. The official X account's tweet reads, "A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue and neither Red Chillies nor the cast nor anyone associated with the film is supporting this. We request everyone to refrain from participating in it. In case of any event, we will share an official announcement."

Check out the tweet below:

ABOUT DUNKI

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and by the looks of it, it is set to take the audience on a rollercoaster journey of a man with a mission.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Punjab village, the trailer introduces SRK as Hardy, and his friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who all share one common dream -- to travel to London and earn themselves a better life.

