Shah Rukh Khan’s baby boy AbRam Khan shows off his 'Picasso' side in viral video

Shah Rukh Khan’s baby boy AbRam Khan has managed to make headlines since his birth. The adorable munchkin used to be clicked by paparazzi while accompanying his father during IPL matches. While the Khan folks share a few pictures here and there on their social media accounts, a viral video in particular has caught our attention.

Two videos have surfaced on social media, which show AbRam showing off his art skills. He can be seen drawing figures with someone’s help. While one video sees him drawing the face of man, another sees him kneeling and focusing on drawing on a card.