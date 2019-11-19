Shah Rukh Khan’s baby boy AbRam Khan shows off his 'Picasso' side in viral video

Shah Rukh Khan’s baby boy AbRam Khan has managed to make headlines since his birth. The adorable munchkin used to be clicked by paparazzi while accompanying his father during IPL matches. While the Khan folks share a few pictures here and there on their social media accounts, a viral video in particular has caught our attention.
Two videos have surfaced on social media, which show AbRam showing off his art skills. He can be seen drawing figures with someone’s help. While one video sees him drawing the face of man, another sees him kneeling and focusing on drawing on a card.
AbRam Khan is quit talented for his age, and apart from taking part in extracurricular activates in school, he also trains in Taekwondo and loves sports. He attends the the Dhirubhai Ambani International School along with other star kids like Azad Rao Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)