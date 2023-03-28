Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli’s fans engage in war of words on Twitter ahead of IPL 2023; here's why

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli | Photo File

As the IPL season approaches, tensions are rising between fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore and followers of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The team has struggled in past tournaments, prompting some to criticize captain Virat Kohli for his lack of success in leading the squad to a championship victory.

This has led to a social media feud between supporters of Kohli and SRK, with some SRK fans taunting Kohli for his lack of an IPL trophy. In response, Kohli's supporters have pointed out that he has more followers on Instagram than SRK and is thus, more popular than the Bollywood star.

Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli fans’ ugly spat

While this battle may seem petty and immature, it has escalated to a point where insults and derogatory comments are being exchanged between the two camps.

Check out the tweets below:

SRK and Kohli share a common love for sports

Well, it is important to remember that both SRK and Kohli are national icons who have made India proud in their respective fields.

The two men share a common love for sports, with Kohli being an accomplished cricketer and SRK being the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

Furthermore, both men share a close bond with each other and their respective partners, Anushka Sharma and Gauri Khan.

As the IPL season gets underway, it is important for fans to remember that sportsmanship and respect for one another should be the top priority. People should sport their favourite teams and players without resorting to petty and unnecessary feuds.