Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Hospital Due To Dehydration Post KKR vs SRH Match In Ahmedabad

Bollywood 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan | X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised in Ahmedabad's KD Hospital after suffering from dehydration, said reports.

Shah Rukh was in Ahmedabad as his IPL franchise KKR faced SRH in the IPL playoffs on Tuesday evening.

Shah Rukh reportedly complained of discomfort due to dehydration and was hospitalised. Further details are awaited.

Fans Pray For Shah Rukh

Fans are looking forward to hearing more about Shah Rukh Khan's health condition and are praying for his quick recovery. Ahmedabad along with entire Western India has been suffering from extreme heat conditions. The sultry weather has been making people sweat and run for cover and there is still time to go for monsoons which would ultimately provide relief to the people from the scorching sun.

Shah Rukh Khan Busy Cheering For His Team In The IPL

Shah Rukh was in Ahmedabad to cheer for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday evening to reach the final.

SRK had met with players and support staff from both teams after the match and even took a lap of honour to thank the 70,000-plus fans who came to the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan's Recent Projects

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in an action thriller film which has been titled "The King". It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, the budget for the film is Rs 200 crore. Reportedly, "The King" will feature Shah Rukh as a mentor to Suhana’s character and is going to be in the same zone as the 1994 acclaimed actioner Leon.