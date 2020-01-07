Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were right about intolerance: Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi: "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha has come out to reiterate Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerence, saying both superstars were absolutely right.

"Do you remember that five years ago, only two superstars from India used a word which He was criticized a lot and nobody stood up for him. Nobody. Those stars were none other than Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The word was 'Intolerance' and he was absolutely right," tweeted Sinha.

Controversy erupted when, in 2015, first Aamir and then SRK spoke about the rising culture of intolerance in the country. They referred to religious intolerance as well as every other kind of intolerance.