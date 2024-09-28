Shabana Azmi On Hema Committee Report: 'Women In India Have Been Suppressed From 16th To 21st Century'

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently shared her thoughts on the Justice Hema Committee Report and opened up about the challenges faced by women. Speaking at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 event in Abu Dhabi, the actress discussed the issue of women's suppression in India, spanning centuries.

Commenting on the recently-released Justice Hema Committee Report, which was established following incidents of harassment faced by female artists in the Malayalam film industry, Shabana said, “You must understand that women in India have had their own journey across centuries. From the 16th to the 21st century, they've progressed, but are also suppressed. Women have been this contradiction in India – of progression and suppression, just like India itself.”

Shabana, known for her strong opinions and advocacy for women's rights, said there's a need to revisit and reflect on the stories of women from the past. She mentioned that one of her films Arth, directed Mahesh Bhatt, should be re-released today as it is still relevant and speaks about the women's movement. The 1982 film portrays the struggles and independence of women.

About Hema Committee Report

The Hema Report was commissioned by the Kerala government. The Justice HEMA Committee was formed in 2017 in the wake of a high-profile sexual assault case involving a prominent actress. The primary objective of its report is to investigate the working conditions, sexual harassment, and gender inequality faced by Malayalam actresses.

It revealed troubling truths about the Malayalam film industry, including the disturbing reality that many women are coerced into providing sexual favours to secure roles.

IIFA 2024

Shabana Azmi arrived at IIFA 2024 event with her husband, celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar. The event, held in Abu Dhabi, is a three-day celebration running from September 27 to September 29. The first day, September 27, was dedicated to IIFA Utsavam, which honoured the South Indian film industries.

On September 28, the grand IIFA Awards night will take place, followed by IIFA Rocks on September 29, celebrating the music industry.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar will be co-hosting the event. Veteran actress Rekha, Vicky, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other artists will also set the stage on fire with their performances.