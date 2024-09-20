Rajshri Deshpande On Hema Committee Report: 'It's A Revolution, When You Feel You're Not Safe...' (Exclusive)

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who often plays powerful female characters on screens, was recently seen in the short film Gudgudi. She essayed the role of a mother who protects her woman during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Directed by Abhiroop Basu, the film's story is told from women's perspective and shows the brutalities of women in the socio-cultural context. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Rajshri opened up about the film, her initial days in the film industry as well as the Hema Committee report. Excerpts:

What drew you to the role in Gudgudi and why did you feel it was important to tell this story?



What drew me to Gudgudi was the script. What happened with women at that time is so relevant as it is still happening. History has been repeated again and again. So I wanted to support the team as they had a good script.

Gudgudi deals with a sensitive and traumatic period. What were the challenges you faced while portraying a character affected by the riots?

This is the story of women everywhere in the world, be it riots, wars or natural calamities. I want things to change. I want these stories to tell people the reality of life and how it's unfortunate that in today's day, when we call ourselves a developed nation, women are still not safe. I feel it's important to tell stories where we're talking about the reality of our culture and life.

In what ways do you think Gudgudi addresses the condition of women during the riots differently from other narratives on the same topic?

Here, the perspective is that no matter what happens, women are not safe. They're just flesh for men, no matter which religion or culture they come from. So I feel that when a woman knows that this is where she has got into, then survival is the only instinct for her. It's unfortunate that in such a scenario she has to tell her next generation, her child, to be numb if they want to survive. The film shows how a woman goes numb right when she should stand up and fight.

What kind of preparation did you undertake to accurately represent the experiences of women during this period?

The most important research is to be a part of the society, understand the realities of life, be with people, because these stories come from real life experiences. These stories come from what's actually happening around the world. For me, it's important to be a part of society. My on-ground social work plays a huge part in me being an actor. I take a lot of inspiration from the women I meet and the stories I hear from them. That's how I create my character.

What is your view on the Hema Committee report? Do you think it will make any difference?

It's an important step and important movement and a revolution. It's not just about Malayalam cinema. I feel this thing is important to have everywhere. It should be part of Indian cinema. It is important for women's safety in the film industry. Besides film industries, it should also be in corporates, medical and government spaces. Very important. And, of course, the kind of work they are doing, the way they are standing up, I have huge faith that things will change because even if one person stands up, change starts happening. The women and the committee standing up there, I salute them. It's not just their mission, it's everyone's mission in the film industry. I want safe spaces everywhere.

What else do you think should be done?

It's important for women to feel safe, secure and respected in any environment. When you realise something is wrong, when you feel you're not safe, stand up for it. Find your safe place, talk to people, open up about things that are not good. Till the time you don't talk about it, how will they even know you're not okay? Share it, talk to your seniors or to your friends, but let it out from you because then only people can support you and take action. Just don't think you're alone and you have to fight it alone. There are people who're ready to listen to you. You should not sit and let that abuse happen to you. Don't do that. Your safety is important. Your respect is important. Just keep that above everything else.

Are there any challenges that you have faced as an actress in the film industry, especially during the initial days of your career?

There were challenges before also, there are challenges today also. Challenges will never finish, right? It depends what kind of challenges you face and how you deal with them. You evolve with challenges and learn from them, you also unlearn certain things. That's how you go ahead in life. That's why when we say there is a hero and a villain, you just have to decide, do you want to be a hero of your life or do you want to just keep saying 'Oh, these challenges are difficult for me and I can't do this' and become a villain of your life.