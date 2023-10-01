Sex Education: Otis & Jean's Iconic Red House In England Goes For Sale, Here's How Much It Costs |

Sex Education has been a popular favourite ever since it was released in 2019. A few days ago, the fourth season premiered on Netflix. It stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood, among others. The series was created by Laurie Nunn.

Now, according to the latest reports, the stunning red home where Otis Milburn and his mother Jean Milburn reside is currently looking for a buyer as it has gone up for sale. The property is located in Symonds Yat, a village in England, United Kingdom. It reportedly costs a whopping $1.83 million.

The house was built in the 18th century. A few days ago, the owner of the home took to his official Instagram handle and shared a post regarding the sale of the property. "After 21 years of ownership,we’ve decided to put our beautiful chalet up for sale. Such a privilege to have been the custodian of this wonderful property," mentioned the owner in the caption.

The chalet consists of five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It is set over three floors. Talking about the property, real estate agent James Toogood of Knight Frank Bristol, told the BBC, “The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home.”

