Sex Education Review: Laurie Nun’s Thought-Provoking Series Hits The Right Spot

Sex Education series is worth all the praise it is receiving. A tightly packed combo offer that gives you more than what you signed up for. A subtle warning though, if you expect just some soft porn and lectures, you better strap on because this ride is waaay more than one can comprehend. It is somehow light yet deep, entertaining while educating, titillating, and thought-provoking; all at once.

Relevance

It is well-written and beautifully narrated in the scenic backdrop of Moordale, a small UK town. The topics that it touches are so many that it can even be called a modern-man’s-guide-to-happy-living. Laurie Nun shows how the world could be if human beings were a bit more compassionate towards one another.

The aspect of representation stood out in the series. I do not think that any similar earlier work is rich with these many varieties of gender identities, races and themes. Inclusivity plays a centre stage, bringing many side-lined characters in society to the forefront and letting the world know their perspectives without making them look any lesser than the others.

Characters and themes

Headmaster Groff’s and Aimee’s journeys as the seasons progressed, seemed the most compelling ones. All relationships shown in Sex Education are unique with their own flaws and charms. Otis’s relationship with his mother Jean; her relationship with her sister Joanna; Adam’s relationship with his father Michael; Eric and Otis; Maeve with her mother Erin and brother Sean, etc., the chemistry shown between these people is very profound and realistic.

The plot, strewn with a multitude of issues, spoke about asexuality, vaginismus, pleasure, douching, motherhood, therapy, abortion, climate change, religion, patriarchy, addiction, trauma, abuse, STDs, erotica, G spot, parenthood, depression, consent and what not. It is definitely a modern-man’s-guide-to-happy-living.

I say, replace the orthodox sex education curriculum in our schools with this useful one. The emphasis on ‘safe space’ and therapy is commendable.

In the context of Indian Society

Even the imperfect Moordale Secondary School seems like what dreams are made of, compared to an average institution in our society. When in that hypothetical British school, teenagers start from seeking help for better sex lives, we are stuck with vigilantes waiting to avenge the slightest public display of affection, under the guise of safeguarding ‘sanskar’.

Our society accepting teenagers having sex is practically impossible and talking to parents about it sounds like a cruel joke. And the day when all these doors open up for queer folks is as far away as the ‘acche din’ is.

In a few instances (especially in the last season) some parts felt a bit preachy. And Eric’s calling also seemed unwarranted. All the same, this coming-of-age drama has set the bar very high and did indeed hit the right spot for me.