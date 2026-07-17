Seven Months Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots Action Sequences For Allu Arjun Starrer Raaka: Report

Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots Action Sequences? | Instagram

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their second child, and despite being seven months pregnant, the former has been committed to her work. She shot for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, and now, according to a report in Variety India, the actress is currently shooting intense action sequences for Raaka, which also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The portal has reported that though Deepika made headlines because of her eight-hour work shift demand, the actress is doing night shifts and performing physically demanding action sequences for Atlee's directorial.

A crew member of the film told the website, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.”

Well, we must say that Deepika is inspiring a lot of working women.

Raaka Cast

Until now, the makers have only announced that the movie stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, but reportedly, Raaka also features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. However, their casting has not yet been officially announced.

Raaka Release Date

Raaka is reportedly going to hit the big screens in December 2027. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.

Read Also Ranveer Singh To Pause Pralay Shoot After Diwali For Paternity Leave Ahead Of Baby No 2: Report

King Release Date

Meanwhile, this year, Deepika's fans will get to watch her on the big screens in King, which is slated to release on December 23, 2026. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, and others.