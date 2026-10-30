‘Serious Guts To Post This On Karwa Chauth’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Production House Trolled For Sharing Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai’s Throwback Photos On Special Occasion

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2026. The post, featuring the former Bollywood couple, quickly caught netizens' attention, with many questioning whether the production house was taking a dig at Salman through the festive greeting. The post also invited backlash, as social media users called out the production house for sharing a picture of the ex-couple on such an occasion.

Uploading a slew of photos from Salman and Aishwarya's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhansali Productions captioned the post, "Kuch tasveerein, kuch yaadein, aur mohabbat ka ek khoobsurat afsaana! Happy Karva Chauth."

As the post went viral, a user questioned, "Are Bhansali mocking Salman here?" Another claimed, "Raigbait kiya Bhansali ne." Another replied in Salman's humorous style, saying, "Bhansali, it's done bro!" One tweeted, "The serious guts of Bhansali to post this picture on Karwa Chauth and also tag them both!" An angry user wrote, "You guys are trash of this culture."

Are bhansali mocking salman here ? #karvachauth #salmankhan — chahna 247 (@ChahnaNathvani) October 29, 2026

@_Photon___ Raigbait Kiya bhansali ne — Szandra (@SzandraDMLLP) October 30, 2026

The serious guts of Bhansali to post this picture on Karwa Chauth and also tag them both! https://t.co/AMZ4ZBaNHV — AaDiTiTiTi 🦋 (@Aaditi_tweets) October 29, 2026

@bhansali_produc @BeingSalmanKhan To hell with out stupid productivity ..you guys are trash of this culture — giligili appa (@WoisoC61058) October 29, 2026

The backlash stems from Salman and Aishwarya's much-publicised relationship, which began while they were shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. The two reportedly dated for a few years before parting ways in 2002. While Salman remains unmarried, Aishwarya moved on and tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Given that Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by married Hindu women who fast and pray for their husbands' long life, netizens questioned the production house's decision to feature Aishwarya alongside her former partner in a romantic context, especially with the caption referring to a 'beautiful tale of love'. Many felt that the post was insensitive, considering the former couple's troubled history and Aishwarya's present marital life.