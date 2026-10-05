Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Alia Bhatt Planning To Revive Inshallah After Love And War: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Alia Bhatt Planning To Revive Inshallah After Love And War? | Instagram

One film that everyone was eagerly waiting for was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which was supposed to star Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in the lead roles. However, just a few days before the shoot, Salman opted out of the movie, and the film was shelved. SLB went ahead and made Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia, for which she received a National Award. The actress and the filmmaker are currently working on their second film together, Love And War, and according to a report in Mid-day, the two are planning to revive Inshallah after LAW releases.

A source told the tabloid that it is not being looked at as the same film which was announced in 2019. While the makers are planning to keep the basic story same, the material will be reworked and a fresh spin would be given to the movie.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan In Inshallah?

Earlier this year, there was a buzz that maybe Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as the lead in Inshallah. However, the source told the tabloid that the casting of the film will be decided after the script gets locked.

The source said, “No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalised. Salman is occupied with Raj-DK’s film while Shah Rukh hasn’t decided his next after King. It’s also possible that the story will seek a younger actor.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to see whether Inshallah will be revived and who will star opposite Alia in it.

Love And War Cast

Meanwhile, apart from Alia, Love And War also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the character posters of all three actors and it did grab everyone's attention.

Love And War Release Date

Love And War, which was earlier slated to release this year, will now hit the big screens on January 21, 2026.