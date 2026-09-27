Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt's Waist, Keeps Her Close Amid Paparazzi Frenzy After Dinner With Love And War Team In Mumbai – VIDEO

Alia Bhatt Blushes As Ranbir Kapoor Escorts Her Through Crowd | Photo Via Instagram

Love And War team, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali joined for a dinner in Mumbai on Saturday night, September 26, posed for the paparazzi. After which, while leaving The team of Love & War, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, came together for a dinner in Mumbai on Saturday night, September 26. The stars were spotted posing for the paparazzi outside the restaurant before heading home.

However, it was Ranbir’s protective gesture towards wife Alia that caught everyone’s attention as they made their way to their car.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Protective Gesture Towards Alia Bhatt Goes Viral

Alia looked elegant in a yellow skirt and matching suit set, which she paired with a clean bun hairstyle. After bidding goodbye to Vicky, Alia began making her way towards the car amid a crowd of paparazzi. Ranbir was seen holding her by the waist as he escorted her safely through the chaos outside the restaurant.

Alia Bhatt Blushes As Ranbir Kapoor Escorts Her Through Crowd

As the couple walked towards their car together, Ranbir kept his hand firmly around Alia’s waist and appeared to ensure that she had enough space to make her way through the crowd. His protective gesture was hard to miss, with the actor staying close to Alia until they reached their car.

At one point, Alia was also seen blushing, seemingly reacting to Ranbir’s sweet and protective gesture. The couple’s adorable moment quickly caught the attention of the paparazzi and fans.

About Love And War

Over the past few days, the first-look posters of Alia, Ranbir and Vicky from Love And War have been unveiled, showcasing different sides of their characters while offering glimpses into their roles without revealing too much.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027.