Vicky Kaushal's Cigarette-Smoking Look From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War Impresses Netizens: 'Aag Hi Aag, They Kept Best For Last'

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love And War has finally been unveiled, following the release of the first looks of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film marks Vicky’s first on-screen collaboration with Bhansali, and his poster has already created a buzz among fans and netizens.

Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Poster Unveiled

The poster has a distinct retro feel and offers a glimpse into Vicky’s mysterious character. In the intense first look, the actor is seen smoking a cigarette while holding a silver lighter in his right hand. His curly hair, moustache and what appears to be a mark or scar on his forehead add to the rugged and dark appearance of his character.

Netizens React To Vicky Kaushal's Love And War Poster

Soon after the poster was unveiled, netizens flooded social media with praise for the actor’s look. One user wrote, "Vicky, you’re owning this character," while another commented, "Ek taraf ye intense eyes aur doosri taraf itna powerful look… nazrein hatana toh impossible hai."

Another fan wrote, "Mogged every other poster," while a comment read, "DHAMAKA!.. they def kept the best for last."

One social media user called it a "stunning poster", adding that Vicky looked “so gripping,” while another wrote, “This is the best poster. There’s so much mystery in his eyes, followed by Ranbir and Alia."

Photo Via Instagram

Compared with Ranbir and Alia’s previously revealed looks, Vicky’s poster has a noticeably more intense and gritty vibe. His gaze and serious expression have particularly caught the attention of fans, who are eager to know more about his character in the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027.