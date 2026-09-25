Love And War: Video Claiming To Be Alia Bhatt's Dance Sequence From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Goes Viral - Watch

Alia Bhatt Dance Sequence Goes Viral From Love And War? | X (Twitter)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. On Thursday, the makers unveiled Ranbir's character posters, and on Friday, the posters featuring Alia were released. Alia will be seen playing the role of a cabaret dancer, and she looked stunning in the posters. After her posters were shared, a video also made its way to social media, claiming to be a dance sequence featuring the actress from the movie.

In the video, even though Alia's face is not clearly visible, she is seen wearing the same outfit that she was sporting in the posters. Watch the video below...

Well, after watching the video, we are sure the audience will be even more excited to watch Love And War.

Netizens React To Love And War Video

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen tweeted, "If it’s real… the song is actually so good omg? Bhansali music is coming back to us? And Alia Bhatt? Damn. This might be her hottest character yet (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Damn. It's a Bhansali film, we are bound to get good and fresh music (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "She is actually dancing well. Wasn’t much impressed by the poster but confident that the song would look good. Alia is sharp with picking up the attitude and body language of a character. That’s visible in this clip as well (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Love And War was slated to release on Christmas 2025. But the movie got postponed, and later, the makers planned to release it in March 2026. However, it was postponed once again, and it will now finally be released on January 21, 2027.