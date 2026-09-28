Ranbir Kapoor’s 44th Birthday: Actor Gets Mobbed By Fans, Cuts Cake And Waves From Balcony With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s 44th Birthday Celebration | Photo By Ashwini Sawant / Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, and the actor celebrated his special day with the media and his fans. A video has made it to social media, in which Ranbir came out of his house to meet his fans, but he got mobbed by fans who wanted to wish him and click pictures with him. In the viral video, we can see that Ranbir's team tells him to come inside due to the crowd.

Watch the video below...

Clearly, the video proves that Ranbir has some crazy fans!

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Celebration

Ranbir celebrated his birthday with the media by cutting cakes. He happily flaunted a cake, which had his age '44' as the design. Check out the pictures below...

Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wave At Fans

Another video that has gone viral on social media is where Ranbir is standing in the balcony of his house and waving at fans. He later calls Alia Bhatt, and together they wave at fans. Watch the video below...

Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming Movies

When it comes to films, Ranbir will next be seen in Ramayana Part 1, which is slated to hit the big screens during Diwali this year. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie might hit the big screens on November 5, 2026, three days before the festival of Diwali. However, the official release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Ranbir also has Love And War lined up, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and a couple of days ago, the makers unveiled the character posters of the film. Ranbir's look from the film had grabbed everyone's attention.

Love And War is slated to release on January 21, 2027.