Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 'There Is A Maryada To Being An Actor...', Ravie Dubey Pens Heartfelt Note For Ramayana Co-Star

Ravie Dubey Pens Heartfelt Note For Ranbir Kapoor | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. But many actors play pivotal roles in the film, and one of them is the television heartthrob Ravie Dubey. The actor will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the movie, and on Monday, Ravie took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Ranbir, as it was the latter's 44th birthday.

In his note, Ravie wrote that for the last three years, he has had the great fortune of being a part of Ramayana and working shoulder to shoulder with Ranbir. He called Ranbir 'bhai' and wrote, "I don’t think Ranbir bhai knows how much I’ve learned from him while standing beside him as his younger brother. I’ve watched his humility, his commitment, and the depth of his investment in every moment."

Ravie further wrote that in these three years, his belief has strengthened that, as an actor, a leading man, and a professional, Ranbir is the very best.

Ravie Praises Ranbir

The Jamai Raja actor wrote, "I have yet to meet anyone quite like him. To share the screen with him in my first film is a gift I will always cherish.

There is a maryada to being an actor and a professional, an unspoken code, an ethic... a way of honouring the work and the people around you and the responsibility that comes with your place in a film such as Ramayana. Ranbir bhai embodies that with extraordinary grace. I’m grateful I got to witness it so closely. Happy Birthday Ranbir Bhai (sic)."

We are sure the audience is excited to watch Ranbir and Ravie on the big screens together as Lord Ram and Lakshman.

Ramayana Trailer

While the trailer majorly focuses on Ranbir, Yash, and Sai, Ravie, with his small glimpse in the trailer, had grabbed everyone's attention, and his fans are excited about his Bollywood debut.