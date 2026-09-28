Ramayana Part 1 Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer To Hit Big Screens Three Days Before Diwali - Report

Ramayana Part 1 Release Date | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie has created a fantastic pre-release buzz, and while the makers have confirmed that Ramayana Part 1 will hit the big screens during Diwali, the exact release date has not yet been announced. The festival of Diwali is on November 8, 2026, and while there have been multiple reports about when the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer will release, according to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie might release on November 5.

A source told the portal that the makers have decided to release the movie on Thursday, November 5, and it will release in India and overseas on the same day. "The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement," added the source.

Usually, films releasing during Diwali either hit the big screens a day prior, on the day, or a day after the festival. So, if Ramayana Part 1 is released three days before Diwali, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

Ramayana X MrBeast

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the makers of Ramayana had planned an event, which was attended by famous American YouTuber MrBeast. Apart from him, the event was attended by Ranbir, Sai, Ravie Dubey, Namit Malhotra, and Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released a few weeks ago, and it received mixed to positive reviews. While everyone praised Yash and Sai's performance in it, Ranbir's casting as Lord Ram was questioned by netizens. However, the actor's fans are looking forward to his performance.

Ramayana Song

Later, a song named Jai Jai Ram was released a few days ago, and it received a good response. The visuals in the song were appreciated.