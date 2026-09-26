Sai Pallavi's Regal Tissue Saree Steals The Show At Ramayana Event With Ranbir Kapoor, MrBeast And Ravi Dubey

Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast at Ramayana event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

There was plenty of traditional glamour at the Mumbai promotional event for Ramayana: Part 1 on September 26, but Sai Pallavi quietly stole the fashion spotlight. While Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey kept things polished in coordinated ethnic separates, Sai opted for a luminous tissue silk saree that brought together old-world craftsmanship and understated elegance.

The trio attended the promotional event for the upcoming epic, with YouTube star MrBeast also joining the Ramayana promotional conversation.

Sai Pallavi glows in tissue drape

Sai, who is playing Sita in the movie, opted for a metallic golden-copper tissue silk saree that immediately caught the light. Rather than looking heavily glossy, the fabric had a soft, fluid sheen with a slightly crushed, liquid-metal-like texture that gave the drape plenty of dimension.

The saree was finished with an elaborate embroidered border featuring traditional gota patti and zardozi work. Floral and geometric patterns added intricate detailing, while tiny tassel accents along the pallu brought movement to the otherwise structured ensemble.

She paired the saree with a coordinating short-sleeved blouse, keeping the colour palette beautifully consistent. The blouse was richly decorated with gold hand embroidery and zardozi work, particularly around the neckline, sleeves and bodice.

Sai Pallavi's saree look at the event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

True to her usually minimal styling, Sai kept her accessories elegant rather than excessive. She wore classic gold and pearl drop earrings along with matching embellished bangles, adding just enough sparkle without competing with the heavily worked saree.

Her hair was pulled into a neat braided updo, with a few soft tendrils left loose around her face. A subtle bindi, minimal makeup and a natural smile completed the look, giving the entire appearance a graceful, effortless finish.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

What others wore

Ranbir Kapoor complemented the traditional mood in a coordinated kurta-and-Nehru-jacket combination. He paired the ethnic ensemble with denim, creating a more relaxed take on traditional dressing. Sunglasses added a contemporary edge to his look, while polished shoes kept the outfit smart and event-ready.

Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey also opted for a similar kurta and Nehru jacket combination, pairing the traditional layers with denim for a modern finish. MrBeast kept things casual in a dark-toned jacket, a basic T-shirt and jeans.