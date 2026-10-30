Viral Video Shows Salman Agha Singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sadgi' As He Waits For Reporters At Press Conference

Salman Agha Sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sadgi' | X

Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha offered an unexpected musical moment ahead of a press conference after he was heard singing a line from legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song “Sadgi To Hamari Zara Dekhiye” during a microphone check.

In a light-hearted moment before the media interaction, Agha appeared to make the most of the brief pause while testing his microphone, breaking into the familiar melody.

The clip has caught the attention of cricket and music fans, with the Pakistan all-rounder's singing moment offering a glimpse of his personality away from the cricket field.

Originally popularised by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Sadgi To Hamari Zara Dekhiye” remains a much-loved composition among admirers of the legendary Qawwali maestro. Known for his powerful vocals and emotive musical style, Nusrat's contribution to South Asian music continues to resonate with audiences across generations.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the ODI tri-series final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on October 31. Pakistan, who topped the league stage with three wins, will look to bounce back after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their previous encounter. However, Kusal Mendis' side will be high on confidence, with Dilshan Madushanka and Kamindu Mendis emerging as key players. A thrilling contest awaits.