'I Am Fine': Pakistani Cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed's Hilarious Response To American Cricket Girl's 'Who Are You?' Question Leaves Netizens In Splits | Video

Iftikhar Ahmed's Hilarious Response To American Cricket Girl's 'Who Are You?' Question Leaves Netizens In Splits | American Cricket Girl/Instagram

Pakistani cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed found himself at the centre of a hilarious social media moment after a brief interaction with a content creator known as 'American Cricket Girl' during a domestic T20 tournament went viral.

The incident unfolded when the content creator approached Iftikhar and introduced herself, saying, "I am the American Cricket Girl and who are you?" However, the Pakistani cricketer appeared to misunderstand the question and came up with an unexpected response.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Iftikhar Ahmed's Hilarious Response To American Cricket Girl's 'Who Are You?' Question Leaves Netizens In Splits

"I am fine," Iftikhar replied, seemingly interpreting the question as a casual greeting rather than an attempt to know his identity. His response left the content creator visibly amused, with her priceless reaction adding to the humour of the moment. The brief exchange quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with the video making its way across social media platforms.

As the clip gained traction, netizens wasted no time trolling the Pakistani cricketer over his seemingly confused response. Several users found the exchange hilarious, while others flooded social media with jokes and memes about the interaction.

American Cricket Girl/Instagram

American Cricket Girl/Instagram

American Cricket Girl/Instagram

The incident has since become a talking point among cricket fans, with Iftikhar's unexpected "I am fine" response providing an entertaining off-field moment during the domestic T20 tournament.