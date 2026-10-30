Salman Khan To Play Cop In Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak Returns? Director Subhash Ghai Reacts

Actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt could soon share screen space once again. Reportedly, Salman is being considered for a role in Khalnayak Returns, the much-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak. The makers are reportedly developing a police officer's character with the superstar in mind.

The original film, directed by Subhash Ghai, featured Sanjay Dutt as Ballu, alongside Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Salman Khan To Play A Cop In Khalnayak Returns?

According to sources quoted by Mid-Day, Subhash Ghai has been working with the writing team on a special character for Salman.

The character is reportedly that of a helpful police officer who plays an important part in the story and supports Sanjay Dutt's character. An insider told the publication, “The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed.”

However, Salman's participation is yet to be finalised. The film is currently in the scripting stage, and the makers are expected to take a call on the casting once the screenplay is ready.

Reacting to the possibility of Salman joining the project, Subhash Ghai maintained that it was too early to confirm anything. He told the publication, “It's too early to say anything. The scripting is still on, and once we have a complete script, we will know where we stand.”

If Salman comes on board, the film will also mark his second collaboration with Subhash Ghai after their 2008 film Yuvvraaj.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Film Maatrubhumi

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman is preparing for the release of his upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws inspiration from the real-life confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Apart from Salman, the film also features Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary.