Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner to become most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez now has 381 million followers while Kylie is on 380 million followers on the popular social networking application.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:51 PM IST
American musician Selena Gomez is back to being the most followed woman on Instagram after surpassing socialite and entreprenuer Kylie Jenner.

The 30-year-old now has 381 million followers while Kylie is on 380 million followers on the popular social networking application.

More details to follow...

