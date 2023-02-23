Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner to become most followed woman on Instagram

American musician Selena Gomez is back to being the most followed woman on Instagram after surpassing socialite and entreprenuer Kylie Jenner.

The 30-year-old now has 381 million followers while Kylie is on 380 million followers on the popular social networking application.

