Saving Bikini Bottom - The Sandy Cheeks Movie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch It Online

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks is an adventure film with Carolyn Lawrence and Tom Kenny voicing the lead characters. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to stream Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks

The upcoming film will be released on August 2, 2024, on Netflix. Taking to X, the streaming platform shared a few pictures of the series and captioned, "Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save their town from a villainous plot! Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie premieres August 2! #NextOnNetflix."

Plot

The film revolves around Bikini Bottom, who was ousted from his home. During this time, scientific squirrels Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob embark on a journey to save their city, Texas, and they must fight against the evil to save Bikini Bottom.

Cast

Along with Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Tom Kenny (SquarePants) the film also features the voice of Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Clancy Brown as Mr Krabs, Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee, Matty Cardarople as Kyle, IIia Isorelys Paulino as Phoebe, Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks and Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, among others.

About Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

The animated comedy film is an adaptation of Stephan Hillenburg's series SpongeBob SquarePants and it is directed by Liza Johnson and Kaz has written the film with Tom Stern. Greg Gardiner has done the cinematography and Moniker has composed the music. The family film is produced by Nickelodeon Movies.