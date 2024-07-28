 Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBatman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated superhero series which is directed by The Batman's creator, Matt Reeves

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date | Trailer

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated superhero series that stars the voices of Hamish Linklater as Batman and Christina Ricci as Catwoman in the lead roles. It is going to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Batman: Caped Crusader?

The series is scheduled to release digitally on August 1, 2024. DC fans can watch the science fiction series on Amazon Prime Video. Matt Reeves shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "The world's greatest detective... Batman: Caped Crusader arrives August 1st on @PrimeVideo🦇🦇🦇."

Plot

The series is set in the backdrop of Gotham City. When the city gets filled with corrupt people and criminals, the wealthiest man in the city, Bruce Wayne, fights for those who are not willing to fight for themselves and becomes a crusader for justice. Will the world's greatest detective be able to bring justice to the society? Or will his actions germinate more bad people who want to take control of the city?

Read Also
Only Murders In The Building Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Steve Martin, Selena...
article-image

Cast and production of Batman: Caped Crusader

Along with Hamish Linklater and Christina Ricci, the series also features the voices of Haley Joel Osment, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn and Diedrich Bader as Two-Face. The ten episodic series is produced by JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves under the banner of Warner Bros Animation, 6th & Idaho and Bad Robot Productions. The animated superhero series is directed by The Batman's creator, Matt Reeves.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Compared To 'Daayan' By Reporters; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Compared To 'Daayan' By Reporters; Watch VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things

Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things

Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Go Away': Jennifer Lopez LASHES At Paparazzi For Clicking Her & Kids In Hamptons (VIDEO)

'Go Away': Jennifer Lopez LASHES At Paparazzi For Clicking Her & Kids In Hamptons (VIDEO)

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform Of Elliot Page, Tom...

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform Of Elliot Page, Tom...