Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Batman: Caped Crusader OTT Release Date | Trailer

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated superhero series that stars the voices of Hamish Linklater as Batman and Christina Ricci as Catwoman in the lead roles. It is going to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Batman: Caped Crusader?

The series is scheduled to release digitally on August 1, 2024. DC fans can watch the science fiction series on Amazon Prime Video. Matt Reeves shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "The world's greatest detective... Batman: Caped Crusader arrives August 1st on @PrimeVideo🦇🦇🦇."

The world's greatest detective... Batman: Caped Crusader arrives August 1st on @PrimeVideo 🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/uYZrzWpD6a — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 26, 2024

Plot

The series is set in the backdrop of Gotham City. When the city gets filled with corrupt people and criminals, the wealthiest man in the city, Bruce Wayne, fights for those who are not willing to fight for themselves and becomes a crusader for justice. Will the world's greatest detective be able to bring justice to the society? Or will his actions germinate more bad people who want to take control of the city?

Cast and production of Batman: Caped Crusader

Along with Hamish Linklater and Christina Ricci, the series also features the voices of Haley Joel Osment, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn and Diedrich Bader as Two-Face. The ten episodic series is produced by JJ Abrams, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves under the banner of Warner Bros Animation, 6th & Idaho and Bad Robot Productions. The animated superhero series is directed by The Batman's creator, Matt Reeves.