Satish Kaushik talks about his National Award winning Haryanvi film 'Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi'

When Satish Kaushik’s film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti won the Best Feature Film in Haryanvi language at the 67th National Film Awards, he was overjoyed though he couldn’t celebrate as he was hospitalised after he tested Covid positive. Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti was directed by Rajesh Amarlal Babbar and produced by Nishant Kaushik, Shashi Kaushik and Zee Studios, and based on a girl child’s struggle to study and become an IPS officer in rural Haryana. Here, Satish Kaushik talks about the challenges of making a Haryanvi film, his second lease of life after Covid and his upcoming projects. Excerpts:

You have just recovered from Covid-19…

Yes, it was an extremely trying time for my family and me. I was hospitalised and so was my eight-year-old daughter. We had a tough time as the new wave is affecting a lot of children as well. We don’t have enough beds in the hospitals and people are being turned away. So many have already died. I would request everyone to please follow all Covid precautions as it is very crucial. We must cancel all celebrations and step out only if is absolutely necessary.

The National Awards were announced when you were in hospital…

I was in the ICU when the awards were announced. I was so unwell and at that time, I was only thinking about my daughter, so I couldn’t react. But now that I’m better, I realise it is such an honour to receive a National Award for such an important film. The film was made in Haryanvi language and I wanted to use the vernacular because I want to promote Haryana as a film state and the industry to prosper. I am also the Chairman of the Haryana Film Development Board and it is something that I am really proud of.