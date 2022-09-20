Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam team up for family drama 'Karm Yuddh' - watch trailer

The makers of Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar and Ashutosh Rana's 'Karm Yuddh' have officially shared the trailer of the all-new family drama.

Based in the city of Kolkata, the web series revolves around the power-hungry lives of the Roys, who have dominated the economic horizon of the city for decades. It captures the quest for control over the flourishing Roy Group of Industries.

Produced by Gautam Adhikari, Makrand Adhikari and Kailashnath Adhikari of Happi Digital (Shri Adhikari Brothers) Production and directed by Ravi Adhikari, the eight episodic series releases on September 30, 2022.

The show brings before viewers a vengeful family feud in which ambition and greed run fatally deep. It features an enigmatic ensemble cast that includes Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Ankit Bisht, Pranay Pachauri, Soundarya Sharma, Chandan Sanyal among others.

Ravi Adhikari, while sharing about bringing a story of complex family dynamics to screen, said, "We are elated to bring a remarkable story like Karm Yuddh to Disney+ Hotstar. Karm Yuddh is a high octane family drama with complex characters. It has everything that makes the show a binge worthy watch. I am honoured to direct some of the brilliant actors with whom I share the same energy of giving our best. I am glad we get to mark our first association with the platform of a captivating story like Karm Yuddh.”

Actor Paoli Dam who plays the youngest contender in the family feud, said, “When I came across the character of Indrani Roy, I instantly fell in love with her. She has stealth, calmness and unending ambitions in her eyes which I felt was an interesting mix. I loved exploring the different dimensions of this character. I feel fortunate to work with some of the best talent from the industry. I can’t wait for the audience to see Karm Yuddh.”

Actor Ashutosh Rana while speaking about his character in 'Karm Yuddh', said, “Initially, to the viewer, it may feel like I am back to playing a dark role, but the character of Guru Shahstri has too many grey shades. He is devious, convincing, and, most importantly, has the cover of mystery that other players in Karm Yuddh do not have. I am happy that I got an opportunity to work with some of the finest actors and Ravi Adhikari and associate with Disney+ Hotstar for Karm Yuddh.”