Sara Ali Khan stuns as Elle magazine's cover girl

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest heartthrob Sara Ali Khan who has managed to win the heart with her bubbly personality has now left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Elle magazine's September issue.

It is all colourful and bold for the 24-year old who is donning a pink-hued silk twill ensemble paired with a black leather belt. Sara is seen flaunting her soft curls to add oomph to the cover which reads 'The Dreamers'. She is featured wearing a few glittery accessories which add the perfect contrast to her silk dress.

Sara made a promising debut with 'Kedarnath' where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput, and her second film 'Simmba' went onto achieve great numbers at the box office.

She will next be seen in the remake of 1995 hit 'Coolie no 1' with Varun Dhawan, and Imtiaz Ali's untitled alongside Kartik Aaryan which is scheduled to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day next year.