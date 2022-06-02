Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away at 74

Santoor legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away on Thursday (June 2).

As per a report in India Today, he was undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he breathed his last.

Sopori hails from Sopore region of the Kashmir valley and traces his lineage to ancient Santoor experts. He belongs to the Sufiana gharana of Indian classical music. His family has played santoor for over six generations.

Sopori gave his first public performance in 1953, at the age of five. He learned western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani from his grandfather SC Sopori and Father Shambhoo Nath. Sopori has taught music at Washington University, US, as well.

On the occasion of 67th Indian Republic Day 2016, Pandit Bhajan Sopori was accorded Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award.