'Sangeet Doesn't Count': Nick Jonas Jokes About Debut Performance In India, Mentions 'Special Connection' With Desi Fans

Singer Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin enthralled thousands of fans with their debut performance here on Saturday night.

Known as The Jonas Brothers, the popular American band performed for one-and-a-half hours at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai, on the first day of the second edition of Lollapalooza India.

Before, the trio hit the stage, a peppy track 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from Priyanka and Ranveer Singh-starrer "Dil Dhadakne Do", was played to set the mood for the night. Nick, who is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra, was greeted with chants of "jiju, jiju" (brother-in-law) throughout his performance.

"This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn't count," Nick quipped, referring to the elaborative pre-wedding ceremony of his wedding with Priyanka in 2018.

He also spoke about his "special connection" with India.

"We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country," Nick said as the crowd started chanting "jiju, jiju". "Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever," he added.

The Jonas Brothers belted out a medley of soft and peppy songs including "Celebrate", "Sucker", "What a Man Gotta Do", "Close" and "Jealous", among others during their set.

Nick thanked fans for being "incredible" all day long.

"Two incredible nights at Lollapalooza. This crowd is incredible not just now but all day long. If you have been here all day, make some noise and if you are going to be here all day, make some noise," he told the crowd.

The singer also introduced his brothers, Joe and Kevin, to the fans. The trio's ability to connect with their fans is what resonated with many.

As the audience continued to cheer, the sound of instruments slowly faded in and Nick surprised everyone with his own version of 'Maan Meri Jaan' along with rapper King on the stage, who sang in Hindi.

A group of five friends, who attended the event, said they thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the performance by the Jonas Brothers.

Before the Jonas Brothers performed their final track, "Leave Before You Love Me", Nick thanked the audience and promised to return. "We shall come back and do this again sometime very soon. We have one more for you."

The two-day festival, which kick-started on Saturday, saw performances by The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast, American popstar Halsey, and The Karan Kanchan Experience, among others.

Music aficionados are in for a treat as legendary musician Sting will be closing the Lollapalooza edition on Sunday night here.