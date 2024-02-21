Sambhavna Seth's Mother Passes Away; Gauahar Khan, Uorfi Javed & Others Offer Condolences

Bigg Boss 2 fame Sambhavna Seth's mother passed away on Tuesday (February 20). The actress' husband Avinash took to their social media accounts to share the sad news with their followers on Wednesday.

"With profound sadness and a heavy heart I am sharing the heartbreaking news of Sambhavna's mother passing. Last night at 7:30, she peacefully left us, surrounded by the love of family. Her departure has left a void that words cannot express. Keep her in your prayers - Avinash," the statement read.

Sambhavna's mother was unwell and she was undergoing treatment for quite some time.

Soon after the news was shared on Instagram, several celebrities condoled Sambhavna's mother's demise in the comments section.

Actress and TV host Gauahar Khan wrote, "Strength to u Sambhavna 💔💔 may god make it peaceful for the departed soul ! I’m so sorry for ur loss."

Uorfi Javed commented, "Please take care."

While Sushant Divgikar wrote, "Sending you lots of love and strength my sweetheart Sam," Jamie Lever commented, "Condolences & prayers," along with a few folded hands emojis.

In March 2023, the actress and vlogger shared a picture of her mother from the hospital and had penned an emotional note. "How i Wish i could reverse everything for my Mother.. My only wish is to see her in perfect Health," she had captioned her post.

Sambhavna, who has appeared in several Bhojpuri films, currently runs her own YouTube channel by the name Sambhavna Seth Entertainment. She often treats her fans a sneak peek into her personal life and shares videos with her husband and her in-laws.